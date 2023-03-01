CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) is above average at 9.44x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.52.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) is $32.75, which is $1.77 above the current market price. The public float for CVI is 100.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CVI on March 01, 2023 was 760.32K shares.

CVI) stock’s latest price update

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI)’s stock price has decreased by -2.40 compared to its previous closing price of 32.51. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CVI’s Market Performance

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) has experienced a -1.61% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.65% drop in the past month, and a -20.87% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.26% for CVI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.75% for CVI stock, with a simple moving average of -1.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVI

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVI reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for CVI stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on January 13th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to CVI, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

CVI Trading at -1.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.93%, as shares sank -2.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVI fell by -1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.58. In addition, CVR Energy Inc. saw 1.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.44 for the present operating margin

+10.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for CVR Energy Inc. stands at +4.25. Equity return is now at value 74.10, with 10.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.