Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL)’s stock price has decreased by -23.68 compared to its previous closing price of 3.97. However, the company has seen a fall of -24.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.20. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) is $6.75, which is $2.8 above the current market price. The public float for CNSL is 73.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNSL on March 01, 2023 was 347.59K shares.

CNSL’s Market Performance

The stock of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) has seen a -24.81% decrease in the past week, with a -30.18% drop in the past month, and a -35.12% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.90% for CNSL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -29.58% for CNSL stock, with a simple moving average of -43.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNSL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CNSL by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for CNSL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $5 based on the research report published on July 07th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNSL reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for CNSL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 08th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Sell” to CNSL, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on March 04th of the previous year.

CNSL Trading at -26.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.78%, as shares sank -27.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNSL fell by -24.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.25. In addition, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. saw -15.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.99 for the present operating margin

+32.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. stands at -8.35. Equity return is now at value 3.90, with 0.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.