Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) has gone down by -0.22% for the week, with a 0.37% rise in the past month and a 67.96% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 0.59% for CNCE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.18% for CNCE stock, with a simple moving average of 41.65% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CNCE is 0.52. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) is $13.00, which is $3.29 above the current market price. The public float for CNCE is 43.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.45% of that float. On March 01, 2023, CNCE’s average trading volume was 1.85M shares.

CNCE) stock’s latest price update

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE)’s stock price has increased by 0.01 compared to its previous closing price of 8.38. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNCE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNCE stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for CNCE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CNCE in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $25 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNCE reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for CNCE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 30th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to CNCE, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on October 03rd of the previous year.

CNCE Trading at 15.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.31%, as shares surge +0.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +77.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNCE fell by -0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +142.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.37. In addition, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 43.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNCE starting from Stuart Nancy, who sale 6,048 shares at the price of $8.33 back on Feb 15. After this action, Stuart Nancy now owns 262,596 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $50,380 using the latest closing price.

Munsie Jeffrey A, the Chief Legal Officer of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 3,762 shares at $8.34 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Munsie Jeffrey A is holding 88,049 shares at $31,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNCE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-237.92 for the present operating margin

+94.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -245.72. Equity return is now at value -114.10, with -79.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.32.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.