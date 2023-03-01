Compass Therapeutics Inc.’s (CMPX) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) has seen a -0.26% decrease in the past week, with a -3.81% drop in the past month, and a -13.27% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.28% for CMPX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.71% for CMPX stock, with a simple moving average of 11.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPX) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) is $9.16, which is $5.4 above the current market price. The public float for CMPX is 102.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.17% of that float. On March 01, 2023, CMPX’s average trading volume was 356.23K shares.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPX)’s stock price has decreased by -3.56 compared to its previous closing price of 3.93. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMPX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CMPX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMPX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $8 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMPX reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for CMPX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 27th, 2023.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to CMPX, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on May 23rd of the previous year.

CMPX Trading at -14.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.01%, as shares sank -1.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMPX fell by -0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +105.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.89. In addition, Compass Therapeutics Inc. saw -24.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMPX starting from Schuetz Thomas J., who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $3.98 back on Feb 27. After this action, Schuetz Thomas J. now owns 6,011,873 shares of Compass Therapeutics Inc., valued at $79,600 using the latest closing price.

Schuetz Thomas J., the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Compass Therapeutics Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $3.86 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Schuetz Thomas J. is holding 5,991,873 shares at $77,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMPX

Equity return is now at value -31.40, with -28.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.84.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.