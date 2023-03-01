Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS)’s stock price has decreased by -2.45 compared to its previous closing price of 10.20. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Right Now?

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SBS is 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SBS is $13.30, which is $2.35 above the current price. The public float for SBS is 338.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SBS on March 01, 2023 was 2.35M shares.

SBS’s Market Performance

The stock of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) has seen a -3.77% decrease in the past week, with a -5.24% drop in the past month, and a -9.38% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.11% for SBS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.31% for SBS stock, with a simple moving average of 2.00% for the last 200 days.

SBS Trading at -5.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares sank -5.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBS fell by -3.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.37. In addition, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo saw -6.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.90 for the present operating margin

+33.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo stands at +11.83. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 5.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.