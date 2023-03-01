CME Group Inc. (CME) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of CME Group Inc. (CME) has seen a -1.35% decrease in the past week, with a 5.51% gain in the past month, and a 8.74% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.92% for CME. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.34% for CME stock, with a simple moving average of 1.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) is above average at 25.06x. The 36-month beta value for CME is also noteworthy at 0.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CME is $198.67, which is $19.5 above than the current price. The public float for CME is 358.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.10% of that float. The average trading volume of CME on March 01, 2023 was 2.01M shares.

CME) stock’s latest price update

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME)’s stock price has increased by 0.66 compared to its previous closing price of 184.14. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/26/22 that CME’s Earnings Show Not All Exchanges Are Seeing a Trading Slowdown

Analysts’ Opinion of CME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CME stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CME by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CME in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $191 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CME reach a price target of $200, previously predicting the price at $212. The rating they have provided for CME stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to CME, setting the target price at $220 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

CME Trading at 5.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +5.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CME fell by -1.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $183.37. In addition, CME Group Inc. saw 10.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CME starting from SHEPARD WILLIAM R, who purchase 1,244 shares at the price of $175.98 back on Jan 18. After this action, SHEPARD WILLIAM R now owns 249,376 shares of CME Group Inc., valued at $218,906 using the latest closing price.

SHEPARD WILLIAM R, the Director of CME Group Inc., purchase 55 shares at $175.98 during a trade that took place back on Jan 18, which means that SHEPARD WILLIAM R is holding 2,212 shares at $9,651 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.08 for the present operating margin

+79.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for CME Group Inc. stands at +53.61. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, CME Group Inc. (CME) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.