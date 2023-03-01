Cingulate Inc.’s (CING) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, CING stock has gone up by 65.74%, with a monthly gain of 88.32% and a quarterly surge of 98.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.77% for Cingulate Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 62.57% for CING stock, with a simple moving average of 48.17% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cingulate Inc. (CING) by analysts is $5.88, which is $4.09 above the current market price. The public float for CING is 7.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.79% of that float. On March 01, 2023, the average trading volume of CING was 727.48K shares.

CING) stock’s latest price update

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING)’s stock price has increased by 13.29 compared to its previous closing price of 1.58. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 65.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

In the past week, CING stock has gone up by 65.74%, with a monthly gain of 88.32% and a quarterly surge of 98.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.77% for Cingulate Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 62.57% for CING stock, with a simple moving average of 48.17% for the last 200 days.

CING Trading at 74.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.33%, as shares surge +80.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +95.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CING rose by +65.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1411. In addition, Cingulate Inc. saw 79.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CING starting from Schaffer Shane J., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.02 back on Dec 16. After this action, Schaffer Shane J. now owns 41,500 shares of Cingulate Inc., valued at $10,166 using the latest closing price.

Schaffer Shane J., the Chief Executive Officer of Cingulate Inc., purchase 13,267 shares at $1.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Schaffer Shane J. is holding 31,500 shares at $13,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CING

Equity return is now at value -109.60, with -89.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cingulate Inc. (CING) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.