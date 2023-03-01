Cheniere Energy Inc.’s (LNG) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, LNG stock has gone up by 9.36%, with a monthly gain of 4.71% and a quarterly plunge of -9.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.93% for Cheniere Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.54% for LNG stock, with a simple moving average of 2.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX: LNG) Right Now?

Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX: LNG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 29.58x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LNG is 239.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.57% of that float. On March 01, 2023, the average trading volume of LNG was 1.92M shares.

LNG) stock’s latest price update

Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX: LNG)’s stock price has decreased by -0.73 compared to its previous closing price of 158.50. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/17/22 that Natural gas-focused methane pact expands at climate summit, minus China

Analysts’ Opinion of LNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LNG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LNG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $205 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LNG reach a price target of $210. The rating they have provided for LNG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to LNG, setting the target price at $122 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

LNG Trading at 4.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares surge +5.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNG rose by +9.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $150.94. In addition, Cheniere Energy Inc. saw 4.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNG starting from BAILEY VICKY A, who sale 2,700 shares at the price of $141.50 back on Jan 03. After this action, BAILEY VICKY A now owns 33,862 shares of Cheniere Energy Inc., valued at $382,059 using the latest closing price.

Stephenson Aaron D., the SVP, Operations of Cheniere Energy Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $168.21 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Stephenson Aaron D. is holding 56,016 shares at $504,630 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNG

Equity return is now at value -34.80, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.