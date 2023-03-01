CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, CX stock has gone up by 0.20%, with a monthly decline of -7.26% and a quarterly surge of 9.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.86% for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.38% for CX stock, with a simple moving average of 18.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) Right Now?

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.39.

The public float for CX is 461.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CX on March 01, 2023 was 5.21M shares.

CX) stock’s latest price update

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX)’s stock price has increased by 1.63 compared to its previous closing price of 4.90. However, the company has seen a 0.20% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CX stocks, with Redburn repeating the rating for CX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CX in the upcoming period, according to Redburn is $4.90 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CX reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for CX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 20th, 2022.

CX Trading at 3.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares sank -5.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CX rose by +0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.19. In addition, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. saw 22.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CX

Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.