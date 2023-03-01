Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.84.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) is $123.50, which is $31.7 above the current market price. The public float for CELH is 40.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CELH on March 01, 2023 was 885.99K shares.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH)’s stock price has increased by 0.87 compared to its previous closing price of 90.02. but the company has seen a 4.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/01/22 that PepsiCo Buys Stake in Fitness Energy Drink Company Celsius. Here’s What Wall Street Thinks.

CELH’s Market Performance

CELH’s stock has risen by 4.48% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.31% and a quarterly drop of -16.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.20% for Celsius Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.54% for CELH stock, with a simple moving average of 0.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CELH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CELH stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CELH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CELH in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $120 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to CELH, setting the target price at $104 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

CELH Trading at -9.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.08%, as shares sank -7.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELH rose by +4.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.78. In addition, Celsius Holdings Inc. saw -12.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CELH starting from Milmoe William H., who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $107.30 back on Jan 13. After this action, Milmoe William H. now owns 64,415 shares of Celsius Holdings Inc., valued at $3,219,000 using the latest closing price.

Castaldo Nicholas, the Director of Celsius Holdings Inc., sale 11,000 shares at $101.03 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Castaldo Nicholas is holding 81,626 shares at $1,111,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CELH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.30 for the present operating margin

+40.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celsius Holdings Inc. stands at +1.25. Equity return is now at value -93.50, with -29.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.82.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.