Catalent Inc. (CTLT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CTLT is 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CTLT is $81.83, which is $10.7 above the current price. The public float for CTLT is 179.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CTLT on March 01, 2023 was 3.01M shares.

Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT)’s stock price has increased by 1.46 compared to its previous closing price of 67.24. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported 9 hours ago that The S&P 500’s Best 5 and Worst 5 Stocks in February

CTLT’s Market Performance

Catalent Inc. (CTLT) has experienced a -0.64% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 27.16% rise in the past month, and a 64.82% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.55% for CTLT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.49% for CTLT stock, with a simple moving average of -12.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTLT

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to CTLT, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

CTLT Trading at 24.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares surge +29.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTLT fell by -0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.70. In addition, Catalent Inc. saw 51.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTLT starting from Hopson Ricky, who sale 643 shares at the price of $49.36 back on Jan 23. After this action, Hopson Ricky now owns 16,452 shares of Catalent Inc., valued at $31,738 using the latest closing price.

Boerman Manja, the Pres. BioModalities Division of Catalent Inc., sale 780 shares at $51.70 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Boerman Manja is holding 15,860 shares at $40,326 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.49 for the present operating margin

+33.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Catalent Inc. stands at +10.42. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 3.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Catalent Inc. (CTLT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.