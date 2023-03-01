Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Stock Experiences -8.72% Monthly Change

The stock of Bumble Inc. (BMBL) has gone up by 7.37% for the week, with a -8.72% drop in the past month and a 9.66% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.43% for BMBL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.79% for BMBL stock, with a simple moving average of -8.00% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) Right Now?

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.38x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BMBL is $27.67, which is $2.78 above the current price. The public float for BMBL is 129.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BMBL on March 01, 2023 was 2.01M shares.

BMBL) stock’s latest price update

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL)’s stock price has increased by 2.33 compared to its previous closing price of 23.63. However, the company has seen a 7.37% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMBL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMBL stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for BMBL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BMBL in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $27 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BMBL reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for BMBL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 12th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to BMBL, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

BMBL Trading at 3.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.25%, as shares sank -5.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMBL rose by +7.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.80. In addition, Bumble Inc. saw 14.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMBL starting from Griffin Amy, who purchase 35,200 shares at the price of $28.37 back on Mar 17. After this action, Griffin Amy now owns 152,700 shares of Bumble Inc., valued at $998,624 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BMBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.59 for the present operating margin

+62.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bumble Inc. stands at -8.83. Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bumble Inc. (BMBL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.