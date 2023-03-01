Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.40x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) by analysts is $665.48, which is $61.35 above the current market price. The public float for AVGO is 407.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.20% of that float. On March 01, 2023, the average trading volume of AVGO was 2.28M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

AVGO) stock’s latest price update

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO)’s stock price has increased by 1.51 compared to its previous closing price of 585.45. but the company has seen a 2.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/20/22 that EU to Probe Broadcom’s $61 Billion Planned Takeover of VMware

AVGO’s Market Performance

AVGO’s stock has risen by 2.19% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.56% and a quarterly rise of 12.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.01% for Broadcom Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.07% for AVGO stock, with a simple moving average of 12.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVGO stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for AVGO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AVGO in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $660 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVGO reach a price target of $659, previously predicting the price at $662. The rating they have provided for AVGO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2023.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to AVGO, setting the target price at $555 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

AVGO Trading at 2.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares surge +2.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVGO rose by +2.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $595.38. In addition, Broadcom Inc. saw 6.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVGO starting from FERNANDEZ RAUL J, who sale 1,170 shares at the price of $575.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, FERNANDEZ RAUL J now owns 1,953 shares of Broadcom Inc., valued at $672,750 using the latest closing price.

DELLY GAYLA J, the Director of Broadcom Inc., sale 200 shares at $579.56 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that DELLY GAYLA J is holding 3,264 shares at $115,912 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.03 for the present operating margin

+62.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Broadcom Inc. stands at +34.62. Equity return is now at value 51.30, with 15.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.

Conclusion

To sum up, Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.