Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR)’s stock price has increased by 3.43 compared to its previous closing price of 6.99. However, the company has experienced a 9.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BORR is $8.76, which is $1.77 above the current price. The public float for BORR is 167.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BORR on March 01, 2023 was 1.43M shares.

BORR’s Market Performance

BORR stock saw an increase of 9.71% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 22.54% and a quarterly increase of 55.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.91% for Borr Drilling Limited (BORR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.79% for BORR stock, with a simple moving average of 53.91% for the last 200 days.

BORR Trading at 27.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BORR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares surge +24.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BORR rose by +9.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.43. In addition, Borr Drilling Limited saw 45.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BORR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.77 for the present operating margin

+14.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Borr Drilling Limited stands at -65.98.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.