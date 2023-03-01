BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BWA is 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BWA is $54.67, which is $3.79 above the current price. The public float for BWA is 232.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BWA on March 01, 2023 was 1.95M shares.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA)’s stock price has increased by 0.24 compared to its previous closing price of 50.16. however, the company has experienced a 1.93% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/06/22 that BorgWarner Makes a Bold Move Into EVs. Why the Stock Is Down.

BWA’s Market Performance

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) has seen a 1.93% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.38% gain in the past month and a 19.03% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.46% for BWA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.33% for BWA stock, with a simple moving average of 28.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BWA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BWA stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BWA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BWA in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $62 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BWA reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $78. The rating they have provided for BWA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Outperform” to BWA, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

BWA Trading at 12.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares surge +8.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWA rose by +1.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.87. In addition, BorgWarner Inc. saw 24.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BWA starting from Wingfield Tania, who sale 16,000 shares at the price of $50.30 back on Feb 27. After this action, Wingfield Tania now owns 15,592 shares of BorgWarner Inc., valued at $804,808 using the latest closing price.

Girelli Davide, the Vice President of BorgWarner Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $50.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Girelli Davide is holding 37,356 shares at $350,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BWA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.30 for the present operating margin

+19.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for BorgWarner Inc. stands at +5.97. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 5.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.