BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TCPC)’s stock price has decreased by -10.04 compared to its previous closing price of 12.85. However, the company has experienced a -8.62% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TCPC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TCPC) is above average at 9.38x. The 36-month beta value for TCPC is also noteworthy at 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TCPC is $13.50, which is $2.51 above than the current price. The public float for TCPC is 57.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.85% of that float. The average trading volume of TCPC on March 01, 2023 was 216.47K shares.

TCPC’s Market Performance

TCPC stock saw a decrease of -8.62% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -13.08% and a quarterly a decrease of -14.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.02% for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.48% for TCPC stock, with a simple moving average of -9.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCPC stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for TCPC by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for TCPC in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $14.50 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the previous year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TCPC reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for TCPC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 26th, 2021.

TCPC Trading at -10.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares sank -12.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCPC fell by -8.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.83. In addition, BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. saw -10.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TCPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+106.84 for the present operating margin

+73.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. stands at +78.98. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.