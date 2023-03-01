B&G Foods Inc. (BGS): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.48. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) is $12.50, which is $0.12 above the current market price. The public float for BGS is 68.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BGS on March 01, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

BGS) stock’s latest price update

B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE: BGS)’s stock price has increased by 0.56 compared to its previous closing price of 12.60. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BGS’s Market Performance

B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) has experienced a 4.11% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.76% drop in the past month, and a -3.65% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.46% for BGS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.54% for BGS stock, with a simple moving average of -29.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BGS stocks, with Consumer Edge Research repeating the rating for BGS by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BGS in the upcoming period, according to Consumer Edge Research is $9 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BGS reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for BGS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 14th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Underweight” to BGS, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on November 05th of the previous year.

BGS Trading at -1.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares sank -10.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BGS rose by +4.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.93. In addition, B&G Foods Inc. saw 13.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BGS starting from Wenner David L, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $14.01 back on Nov 14. After this action, Wenner David L now owns 760,392 shares of B&G Foods Inc., valued at $280,294 using the latest closing price.

POE ALFRED, the Director of B&G Foods Inc., sale 13,875 shares at $20.66 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that POE ALFRED is holding 34,007 shares at $286,658 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.49 for the present operating margin

+21.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for B&G Foods Inc. stands at +3.28. Equity return is now at value -4.50, with -1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.