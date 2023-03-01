Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY)’s stock price has increased by 3.19 compared to its previous closing price of 39.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.12% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) is 67.89x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) is $45.44, which is $4.64 above the current market price. The public float for BSY is 218.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.11% of that float. On March 01, 2023, BSY’s average trading volume was 726.36K shares.

BSY’s Market Performance

The stock of Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) has seen a 1.12% increase in the past week, with a 3.32% rise in the past month, and a 4.95% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.07% for BSY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.17% for BSY stock, with a simple moving average of 11.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSY stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BSY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BSY in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $44 based on the research report published on November 10th of the previous year 2022.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BSY reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for BSY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 18th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to BSY, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

BSY Trading at 4.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares surge +4.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSY rose by +1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.48. In addition, Bentley Systems Incorporated saw 9.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSY starting from Hollister David J., who sale 100,283 shares at the price of $41.01 back on Feb 02. After this action, Hollister David J. now owns 1,961,948 shares of Bentley Systems Incorporated, valued at $4,112,496 using the latest closing price.

Shaman David R., the Chief Legal Officer of Bentley Systems Incorporated, sale 5,712 shares at $41.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Shaman David R. is holding 703,820 shares at $234,192 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.92 for the present operating margin

+74.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bentley Systems Incorporated stands at +9.66. Equity return is now at value 40.40, with 6.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.