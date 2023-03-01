Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, BSAC stock has gone down by -0.73%, with a monthly gain of 4.00% and a quarterly surge of 13.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.93% for Banco Santander-Chile The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.39% for BSAC stock, with a simple moving average of 6.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE: BSAC) Right Now?

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE: BSAC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BSAC is 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BSAC is $18.00, which is $1.66 above the current price. The public float for BSAC is 471.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BSAC on March 01, 2023 was 496.07K shares.

BSAC) stock’s latest price update

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE: BSAC)’s stock price has increased by 1.46 compared to its previous closing price of 16.78. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.73% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BSAC Trading at 4.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +0.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSAC fell by -0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.10. In addition, Banco Santander-Chile saw 7.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BSAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.36 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Santander-Chile stands at +25.06. Equity return is now at value 25.10, with 1.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.