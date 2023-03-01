Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) is $43.29, which is $19.59 above the current market price. The public float for RNA is 50.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.49% of that float. On March 01, 2023, RNA’s average trading volume was 2.01M shares.

RNA) stock's latest price update

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RNA)’s stock price has increased by 2.78 compared to its previous closing price of 23.06. However, the company has experienced a 2.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RNA’s Market Performance

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) has experienced a 2.20% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.98% rise in the past month, and a 89.15% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.18% for RNA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.78% for RNA stock, with a simple moving average of 35.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNA stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for RNA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RNA in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $29 based on the research report published on July 20th of the previous year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RNA reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for RNA stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on July 12th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to RNA, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on September 07th of the previous year.

RNA Trading at 7.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares surge +4.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNA rose by +2.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +111.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.93. In addition, Avidity Biosciences Inc. saw 6.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNA starting from LEVIN ARTHUR A, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $23.66 back on Feb 14. After this action, LEVIN ARTHUR A now owns 19,330 shares of Avidity Biosciences Inc., valued at $236,567 using the latest closing price.

Boyce Sarah, the President and CEO of Avidity Biosciences Inc., sale 3,221 shares at $24.26 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Boyce Sarah is holding 53,352 shares at $78,141 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1265.83 for the present operating margin

+93.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avidity Biosciences Inc. stands at -1265.38. Equity return is now at value -43.00, with -38.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.86.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.