Avantax Inc. (AVTA) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Avantax Inc. (AVTA) has gone down by -3.70% for the week, with a -2.59% drop in the past month and a 17.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.96% for AVTA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.31% for AVTA stock, with a simple moving average of 29.90% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Avantax Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTA) Right Now?

Avantax Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 446.72x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.26.

The public float for AVTA is 47.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.63% of that float. On March 01, 2023, the average trading volume of AVTA was 557.82K shares.

AVTA) stock’s latest price update

Avantax Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTA)’s stock price has decreased by -3.61 compared to its previous closing price of 29.66. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AVTA Trading at 4.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares sank -1.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVTA fell by -3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.24. In addition, Avantax Inc. saw 11.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AVTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.33 for the present operating margin

+27.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avantax Inc. stands at +0.47.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

To sum up, Avantax Inc. (AVTA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.