Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) has gone down by -7.82% for the week, with a -5.78% drop in the past month and a -0.98% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.81% for ADSK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.17% for ADSK stock, with a simple moving average of -0.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) Right Now?

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ADSK is at 1.50. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for ADSK is $229.73, which is $34.77 above the current market price. The public float for ADSK is 215.09M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.08% of that float. The average trading volume for ADSK on March 01, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

ADSK) stock’s latest price update

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK)’s stock price has increased by 1.02 compared to its previous closing price of 196.68. but the company has seen a -7.82% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/24/23 that Autodesk Shares Slide as Guidance Comes in Light

Analysts’ Opinion of ADSK

The stock of Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) has gone down by -7.82% for the week, with a -5.78% drop in the past month and a -0.98% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.81% for ADSK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.17% for ADSK stock, with a simple moving average of -0.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADSK stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for ADSK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADSK in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $230 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADSK reach a price target of $210, previously predicting the price at $260. The rating they have provided for ADSK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2022.

MoffettNathanson gave a rating of “Sell” to ADSK, setting the target price at $206 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

ADSK Trading at -2.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares sank -4.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADSK fell by -7.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $218.24. In addition, Autodesk Inc. saw 6.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADSK starting from Howard Ayanna, who sale 328 shares at the price of $230.00 back on Feb 02. After this action, Howard Ayanna now owns 3,862 shares of Autodesk Inc., valued at $75,440 using the latest closing price.

RAFAEL BETSY, the Director of Autodesk Inc., sale 309 shares at $213.89 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that RAFAEL BETSY is holding 5,124 shares at $66,092 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.76 for the present operating margin

+89.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Autodesk Inc. stands at +16.44. Equity return is now at value 70.20, with 6.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.