Assessing the Risk and Potential of Bloom Energy Corporation’s (BE) Stock

In the past week, BE stock has gone down by -3.08%, with a monthly decline of -13.24% and a quarterly plunge of -1.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.93% for Bloom Energy Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.24% for BE stock, with a simple moving average of 4.84% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BE is 2.88. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) is $29.68, which is $8.07 above the current market price. The public float for BE is 162.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.32% of that float. On March 01, 2023, BE’s average trading volume was 2.30M shares.

BE) stock’s latest price update

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE)’s stock price has increased by 0.42 compared to its previous closing price of 21.60. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/12/22 that 6 Stocks to Play the Push for Renewable Energy

Analysts’ Opinion of BE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BE stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BE in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $27 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BE reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for BE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to BE, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

BE Trading at -3.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares sank -10.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BE fell by -3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +78.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.51. In addition, Bloom Energy Corporation saw 13.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BE starting from ZERVIGON EDDY, who sale 22,797 shares at the price of $21.57 back on Feb 27. After this action, ZERVIGON EDDY now owns 124,808 shares of Bloom Energy Corporation, valued at $491,731 using the latest closing price.

Sridhar KR, the Chairman & CEO of Bloom Energy Corporation, sale 63,777 shares at $22.26 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Sridhar KR is holding 538,108 shares at $1,419,676 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.77 for the present operating margin

+12.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bloom Energy Corporation stands at -25.14. Equity return is now at value -490.20, with -17.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.