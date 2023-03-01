Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT)’s stock price has increased by 4.26 compared to its previous closing price of 16.18. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for ARQT is 58.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.16% of that float. On March 01, 2023, ARQT’s average trading volume was 807.38K shares.

ARQT’s Market Performance

The stock of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) has seen a 6.30% increase in the past week, with a 5.11% rise in the past month, and a -2.26% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.92% for ARQT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.37% for ARQT stock, with a simple moving average of -12.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARQT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARQT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for ARQT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARQT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $46 based on the research report published on September 07th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARQT reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for ARQT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 17th, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to ARQT, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

ARQT Trading at 8.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares surge +1.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARQT rose by +6.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.49. In addition, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. saw 13.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARQT starting from Welgus Howard G., who sale 8,500 shares at the price of $16.98 back on Feb 15. After this action, Welgus Howard G. now owns 165,825 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., valued at $144,352 using the latest closing price.

Watanabe Todd Franklin sale 517 shares at $17.02 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Watanabe Todd Franklin is holding 376,907 shares at $8,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARQT

Equity return is now at value -122.20, with -78.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.