Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR)’s stock price has increased by 4.98 compared to its previous closing price of 2.81. However, the company has experienced a 10.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/04/23 that Stellantis to Build Flying Taxis With Archer Aviation

Is It Worth Investing in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ACHR is $8.42, which is $5.47 above the current price. The public float for ACHR is 129.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACHR on March 01, 2023 was 1.83M shares.

ACHR’s Market Performance

The stock of Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) has seen a 10.49% increase in the past week, with a 5.73% rise in the past month, and a 17.53% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.94% for ACHR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.13% for ACHR stock, with a simple moving average of -4.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACHR stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ACHR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ACHR in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $8 based on the research report published on July 27th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACHR reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for ACHR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 28th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to ACHR, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on April 11th of the previous year.

ACHR Trading at 18.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares surge +7.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACHR rose by +10.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.82. In addition, Archer Aviation Inc. saw 57.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACHR starting from Adcock Brett, who sale 142,209 shares at the price of $2.66 back on Jan 27. After this action, Adcock Brett now owns 0 shares of Archer Aviation Inc., valued at $377,878 using the latest closing price.

Adcock Brett, the 10% Owner of Archer Aviation Inc., sale 200,000 shares at $2.57 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that Adcock Brett is holding 0 shares at $514,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACHR

Equity return is now at value -41.80, with -37.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 26.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.