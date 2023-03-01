Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS)’s stock price has increased by 4.91 compared to its previous closing price of 2.65. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ABUS is 2.26. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) is $5.40, which is $2.62 above the current market price. The public float for ABUS is 116.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.44% of that float. On March 01, 2023, ABUS’s average trading volume was 907.98K shares.

ABUS’s Market Performance

The stock of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) has seen a 0.72% increase in the past week, with a -5.12% drop in the past month, and a 4.12% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.84% for ABUS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.55% for ABUS stock, with a simple moving average of 12.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABUS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ABUS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ABUS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $5 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABUS reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for ABUS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 25th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to ABUS, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

ABUS Trading at 4.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares sank -5.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABUS rose by +0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.79. In addition, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation saw 19.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ABUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-652.07 for the present operating margin

+84.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stands at -693.91. Equity return is now at value -43.80, with -32.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.32.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.