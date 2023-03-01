Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.30. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Apple Inc. (AAPL) is $167.95, which is $21.69 above the current market price. The public float for AAPL is 15.81B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AAPL on March 01, 2023 was 74.55M shares.

AAPL) stock’s latest price update

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)’s stock price has decreased by -0.60 compared to its previous closing price of 147.41. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.60% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/28/23 that Apple Faces Revised Charges Over Music Streaming From EU

AAPL’s Market Performance

Apple Inc. (AAPL) has seen a -1.60% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.46% gain in the past month and a 1.59% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.16% for AAPL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.73% for AAPL stock, with a simple moving average of -0.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAPL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AAPL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AAPL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $153 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAPL reach a price target of $160, previously predicting the price at $170. The rating they have provided for AAPL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2023.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to AAPL, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on January 18th of the current year.

AAPL Trading at 4.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares surge +1.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAPL fell by -1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $150.73. In addition, Apple Inc. saw 12.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAPL starting from KONDO CHRIS, who sale 20,200 shares at the price of $148.72 back on Nov 22. After this action, KONDO CHRIS now owns 31,505 shares of Apple Inc., valued at $3,004,144 using the latest closing price.

Maestri Luca, the Senior Vice President, CFO of Apple Inc., sale 176,299 shares at $155.95 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that Maestri Luca is holding 110,673 shares at $27,493,275 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.29 for the present operating margin

+43.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apple Inc. stands at +25.31. Equity return is now at value 163.50, with 27.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Apple Inc. (AAPL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.