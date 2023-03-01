AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for APPH is 121.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APPH on March 01, 2023 was 3.81M shares.

APPH) stock’s latest price update

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH)’s stock price has increased by 3.04 compared to its previous closing price of 0.99. but the company has seen a 12.25% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

APPH’s Market Performance

APPH’s stock has risen by 12.25% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -61.36% and a quarterly drop of -8.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.63% for AppHarvest Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -32.80% for APPH stock, with a simple moving average of -55.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APPH

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to APPH, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on August 26th of the previous year.

APPH Trading at -19.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.51%, as shares sank -54.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APPH rose by +12.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4572. In addition, AppHarvest Inc. saw 79.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APPH starting from Lee David J., who sale 177,400 shares at the price of $1.22 back on Nov 21. After this action, Lee David J. now owns 561,140 shares of AppHarvest Inc., valued at $216,428 using the latest closing price.

Lee David J., the President of AppHarvest Inc., sale 42,392 shares at $1.75 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that Lee David J. is holding 1,192,109 shares at $74,186 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APPH

Equity return is now at value -47.20, with -30.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.