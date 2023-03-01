Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.72.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) is $78.54, which is $5.6 above the current market price. The public float for APO is 330.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.71% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of APO on March 01, 2023 was 2.31M shares.

APO) stock’s latest price update

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO)’s stock price has increased by 0.68 compared to its previous closing price of 70.42. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported 5 hours ago that Apollo in Talks to Buy Aerospace-Parts Maker Arconic

APO’s Market Performance

APO’s stock has risen by 2.24% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.11% and a quarterly rise of 6.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.04% for Apollo Global Management Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.66% for APO stock, with a simple moving average of 20.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APO stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for APO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for APO in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $88 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APO reach a price target of $77. The rating they have provided for APO stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to APO, setting the target price at $59.50 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

APO Trading at 4.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares surge +2.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APO rose by +2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.45. In addition, Apollo Global Management Inc. saw 11.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APO starting from Kelly Martin, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $70.11 back on Feb 22. After this action, Kelly Martin now owns 425,120 shares of Apollo Global Management Inc., valued at $1,051,694 using the latest closing price.

Kelly Martin, the Chief Financial Officer of Apollo Global Management Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $70.44 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Kelly Martin is holding 414,241 shares at $2,113,101 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+138.03 for the present operating margin

+99.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Global Management Inc. stands at +50.91. Equity return is now at value -58.80, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.