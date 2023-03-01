Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, AIRC stock has gone down by -2.83%, with a monthly decline of -0.66% and a quarterly surge of 1.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.09% for Apartment Income REIT Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.77% for AIRC stock, with a simple moving average of -4.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) Right Now?

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49x compared to its average ratio,

The public float for AIRC is 146.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.62% of that float. The average trading volume for AIRC on March 01, 2023 was 929.87K shares.

AIRC) stock’s latest price update

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.34 compared to its previous closing price of 37.93. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIRC stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for AIRC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AIRC in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $39 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AIRC reach a price target of $43, previously predicting the price at $39. The rating they have provided for AIRC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 08th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to AIRC, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

AIRC Trading at 2.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +1.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIRC fell by -2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.90. In addition, Apartment Income REIT Corp. saw 10.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIRC starting from Murphy Devin Ignatius, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $39.50 back on Sep 22. After this action, Murphy Devin Ignatius now owns 8,886 shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp., valued at $19,750 using the latest closing price.

Rayis John D, the Director of Apartment Income REIT Corp., purchase 1,000 shares at $46.80 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Rayis John D is holding 8,412 shares at $46,802 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.48 for the present operating margin

+20.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apartment Income REIT Corp. stands at +116.81. Equity return is now at value 47.20, with 14.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.