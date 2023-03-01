Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) is above average at 15.55x. The 36-month beta value for AM is also noteworthy at 2.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AM is $11.29, which is $0.75 above than the current price. The public float for AM is 321.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.90% of that float. The average trading volume of AM on March 01, 2023 was 3.05M shares.

AM) stock’s latest price update

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM)’s stock price has decreased by -1.13 compared to its previous closing price of 10.66. However, the company has seen a 1.64% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AM’s Market Performance

AM’s stock has risen by 1.64% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.09% and a quarterly drop of -4.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.65% for Antero Midstream Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.53% for AM stock, with a simple moving average of 1.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $13 based on the research report published on April 28th of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AM reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for AM stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2022.

Tudor Pickering gave a rating of “Sell” to AM, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on May 26th of the previous year.

AM Trading at -2.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares sank -2.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AM rose by +1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.69. In addition, Antero Midstream Corporation saw -2.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AM starting from Keenan W Howard JR, who sale 242,868 shares at the price of $10.49 back on May 25. After this action, Keenan W Howard JR now owns 0 shares of Antero Midstream Corporation, valued at $2,547,977 using the latest closing price.

Keenan W Howard JR, the Director of Antero Midstream Corporation, sale 299,019 shares at $10.23 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Keenan W Howard JR is holding 95,501 shares at $3,057,918 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.66 for the present operating margin

+61.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Antero Midstream Corporation stands at +32.93. Equity return is now at value 14.60, with 5.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

Conclusion

In summary, Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.