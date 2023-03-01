Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, BUD stock has gone up by 1.09%, with a monthly gain of 3.35% and a quarterly surge of 4.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.08% for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.23% for BUD stock, with a simple moving average of 11.62% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) Right Now?

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BUD is at 1.22. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BUD is $64.71, which is $3.43 above the current market price. The public float for BUD is 607.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.84% of that float. The average trading volume for BUD on March 01, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

BUD) stock’s latest price update

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD)’s stock price has increased by 0.01 compared to its previous closing price of 60.70. but the company has seen a 1.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/12/23 that Adding protein to diets via fermentation is one solution to egg shortages and climate change

Analysts’ Opinion of BUD

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to BUD, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on November 28th of the previous year.

BUD Trading at 1.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.78%, as shares surge +0.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BUD rose by +0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.39. In addition, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV saw 1.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BUD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.52 for the present operating margin

+54.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stands at +8.60. The total capital return value is set at 8.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.92. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD), the company’s capital structure generated 129.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.40. Total debt to assets is 40.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 127.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.