Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) is above average at 9.32x. The 36-month beta value for SMCI is also noteworthy at 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SMCI is $100.80, which is $2.83 above than the current price. The public float for SMCI is 45.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.64% of that float. The average trading volume of SMCI on March 01, 2023 was 1.50M shares.

SMCI stock's latest price update

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI)’s stock price has decreased by -3.12 compared to its previous closing price of 101.13. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SMCI’s Market Performance

SMCI’s stock has risen by 11.25% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 31.86% and a quarterly rise of 4.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.89% for Super Micro Computer Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.94% for SMCI stock, with a simple moving average of 47.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMCI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SMCI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SMCI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $55 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2022.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMCI reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for SMCI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 19th, 2022.

SMCI Trading at 17.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.50%, as shares surge +35.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMCI rose by +11.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +98.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.81. In addition, Super Micro Computer Inc. saw 19.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMCI starting from Lin Judy L., who sale 500 shares at the price of $97.52 back on Feb 16. After this action, Lin Judy L. now owns 946 shares of Super Micro Computer Inc., valued at $48,760 using the latest closing price.

TUAN SHERMAN, the Director of Super Micro Computer Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $87.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that TUAN SHERMAN is holding 24,696 shares at $87,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.49 for the present operating margin

+15.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Super Micro Computer Inc. stands at +5.49. Equity return is now at value 37.70, with 18.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

In summary, Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.