Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN)

The 36-month beta value for INN is also noteworthy at 2.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for INN is $8.83, which is $1.98 above than the current price. The public float for INN is 103.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.00% of that float. The average trading volume of INN on March 01, 2023 was 570.69K shares.

INN) stock’s latest price update

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE: INN)’s stock price has decreased by -6.92 compared to its previous closing price of 7.95. however, the company has experienced a -5.37% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

INN’s Market Performance

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) has experienced a -5.37% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.27% drop in the past month, and a -12.74% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.72% for INN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.02% for INN stock, with a simple moving average of -6.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INN stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for INN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INN in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $8 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2023.

CapitalOne, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INN reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for INN stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on September 15th, 2022.

INN Trading at -5.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares sank -9.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INN fell by -5.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.19. In addition, Summit Hotel Properties Inc. saw 2.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INN starting from Patel Mehulkumar Bhikhubhai, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $8.41 back on Nov 23. After this action, Patel Mehulkumar Bhikhubhai now owns 11,899 shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc., valued at $25,230 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.05 for the present operating margin

+0.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Summit Hotel Properties Inc. stands at -18.12. Equity return is now at value -2.10, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.