Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) is above average at 6.06x. The 36-month beta value for STLD is also noteworthy at 1.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for STLD is $104.21, which is -$25.28 below than the current price. The public float for STLD is 165.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.65% of that float. The average trading volume of STLD on March 01, 2023 was 2.37M shares.

STLD) stock’s latest price update

Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD)’s stock price has increased by 3.93 compared to its previous closing price of 121.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/28/23 that How to invest in ‘green steel’ disrupters: U.S. company gets ArcelorMittal backing and more stocks to watch

STLD’s Market Performance

STLD’s stock has risen by 3.56% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.04% and a quarterly rise of 21.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.54% for Steel Dynamics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.46% for STLD stock, with a simple moving average of 40.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STLD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for STLD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for STLD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $118 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STLD reach a price target of $121. The rating they have provided for STLD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

STLD Trading at 12.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares surge +5.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STLD rose by +3.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.43. In addition, Steel Dynamics Inc. saw 29.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STLD starting from MARCUCCILLI JAMES C, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $108.90 back on Dec 02. After this action, MARCUCCILLI JAMES C now owns 82,965 shares of Steel Dynamics Inc., valued at $272,250 using the latest closing price.

BUSSE KEITH E, the Director of Steel Dynamics Inc., sale 244 shares at $95.50 during a trade that took place back on Oct 25, which means that BUSSE KEITH E is holding 701,704 shares at $23,303 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.87 for the present operating margin

+25.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Steel Dynamics Inc. stands at +17.35. Equity return is now at value 61.00, with 33.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.76.

Conclusion

In summary, Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.