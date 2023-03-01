Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of New Gold Inc. (NGD)

The 36-month beta value for NGD is also noteworthy at 1.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NGD is $1.31, which is $0.28 above than the current price. The public float for NGD is 680.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.75% of that float. The average trading volume of NGD on March 01, 2023 was 3.11M shares.

NGD) stock's latest price update

New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD)’s stock price has increased by 4.11 compared to its previous closing price of 0.88. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NGD’s Market Performance

New Gold Inc. (NGD) has experienced a -0.17% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -22.48% drop in the past month, and a -18.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.30% for NGD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.24% for NGD stock, with a simple moving average of -8.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NGD

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NGD reach a price target of $1.25, previously predicting the price at $1. The rating they have provided for NGD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 03rd, 2022.

NGD Trading at -12.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.64%, as shares sank -20.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGD fell by -0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0073. In addition, New Gold Inc. saw -6.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NGD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.57 for the present operating margin

+1.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Gold Inc. stands at -11.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

In summary, New Gold Inc. (NGD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.