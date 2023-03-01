Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Ferguson plc (FERG)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG) is above average at 14.36x. The 36-month beta value for FERG is also noteworthy at 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FERG is $147.54, which is -$2.81 below than the current price. The public float for FERG is 205.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.60% of that float. The average trading volume of FERG on March 01, 2023 was 2.82M shares.

FERG) stock’s latest price update

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG)’s stock price has decreased by -0.12 compared to its previous closing price of 144.27. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FERG’s Market Performance

FERG’s stock has risen by 0.33% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.69% and a quarterly rise of 19.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.88% for Ferguson plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.77% for FERG stock, with a simple moving average of 18.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FERG

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to FERG, setting the target price at $194 in the report published on April 22nd of the previous year.

FERG Trading at 4.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FERG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares surge +3.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FERG rose by +0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $145.45. In addition, Ferguson plc saw 13.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FERG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.93 for the present operating margin

+29.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ferguson plc stands at +7.35. Equity return is now at value 45.10, with 14.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

In summary, Ferguson plc (FERG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.