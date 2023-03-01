Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Encompass Health Corporation (EHC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) is above average at 18.70x. The 36-month beta value for EHC is also noteworthy at 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EHC is $71.00, which is $14.93 above than the current price. The public float for EHC is 97.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.95% of that float. The average trading volume of EHC on March 01, 2023 was 704.88K shares.

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC)’s stock price has decreased by -5.99 compared to its previous closing price of 60.12. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EHC’s Market Performance

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) has seen a -7.74% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.93% decline in the past month and a -1.05% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.67% for EHC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.73% for EHC stock, with a simple moving average of 6.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EHC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EHC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EHC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $98 based on the research report published on September 24th of the previous year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EHC reach a price target of $107, previously predicting the price at $95. The rating they have provided for EHC stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on August 02nd, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to EHC, setting the target price at $96 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

EHC Trading at -6.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares sank -7.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EHC fell by -7.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.04. In addition, Encompass Health Corporation saw -5.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EHC starting from COLTHARP DOUGLAS E, who sale 17,895 shares at the price of $60.78 back on Feb 10. After this action, COLTHARP DOUGLAS E now owns 53,097 shares of Encompass Health Corporation, valued at $1,087,658 using the latest closing price.

CARMICHAEL GREG D, the Director of Encompass Health Corporation, purchase 1,830 shares at $54.67 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that CARMICHAEL GREG D is holding 10,546 shares at $100,046 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.49 for the present operating margin

+18.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Encompass Health Corporation stands at +5.91. Equity return is now at value 18.40, with 5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In summary, Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.