Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CTKB is $16.50, which is $6.2 above than the current price. The public float for CTKB is 111.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.92% of that float. The average trading volume of CTKB on March 01, 2023 was 616.51K shares.

CTKB) stock’s latest price update

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB)’s stock price has decreased by -2.28 compared to its previous closing price of 10.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CTKB’s Market Performance

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) has seen a -6.11% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.66% decline in the past month and a -27.97% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.84% for CTKB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.20% for CTKB stock, with a simple moving average of -16.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTKB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTKB stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CTKB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CTKB in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $20 based on the research report published on January 06th of the previous year 2022.

CTKB Trading at -9.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTKB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.39%, as shares sank -12.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTKB fell by -6.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.08. In addition, Cytek Biosciences Inc. saw 0.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTKB starting from Yan Ming, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $10.94 back on Feb 21. After this action, Yan Ming now owns 7,926,053 shares of Cytek Biosciences Inc., valued at $218,800 using the latest closing price.

Yan Ming, the Chief Technology Officer of Cytek Biosciences Inc., sale 897 shares at $13.53 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Yan Ming is holding 7,944,844 shares at $12,136 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTKB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.34 for the present operating margin

+61.86 for the gross margin

Equity return is now at value -0.20, with -0.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.01.

Conclusion

In summary, Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.