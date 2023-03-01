Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of BrightSpire Capital Inc. (BRSP)

The price-to-earnings ratio for BrightSpire Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRSP) is above average at 21.17x. The 36-month beta value for BRSP is also noteworthy at 1.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BRSP is $10.75, which is $3.79 above than the current price. The public float for BRSP is 126.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.25% of that float. The average trading volume of BRSP on March 01, 2023 was 526.37K shares.

BRSP stock's latest price update

BrightSpire Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRSP)’s stock price has decreased by -13.26 compared to its previous closing price of 7.39. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BRSP’s Market Performance

BRSP’s stock has fallen by -12.67% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.84% and a quarterly drop of -8.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.97% for BrightSpire Capital Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.06% for BRSP stock, with a simple moving average of -16.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRSP

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRSP reach a price target of $9.50. The rating they have provided for BRSP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 18th, 2022.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to BRSP, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

BRSP Trading at -10.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares sank -16.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRSP fell by -13.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.40. In addition, BrightSpire Capital Inc. saw 2.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRSP starting from Witt Andrew Elmore, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $7.18 back on Jun 16. After this action, Witt Andrew Elmore now owns 368,211 shares of BrightSpire Capital Inc., valued at $71,800 using the latest closing price.

RICE CATHERINE, the Director of BrightSpire Capital Inc., purchase 7,000 shares at $7.19 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that RICE CATHERINE is holding 65,138 shares at $50,316 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.22 for the present operating margin

+74.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for BrightSpire Capital Inc. stands at +12.11. Equity return is now at value 3.20, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, BrightSpire Capital Inc. (BRSP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.