An In-Depth Look at Wynn Resorts Limited’s (WYNN) Stock Performance

In the past week, WYNN stock has gone up by 1.14%, with a monthly gain of 5.22% and a quarterly surge of 44.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.88% for Wynn Resorts Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.42% for WYNN stock, with a simple moving average of 48.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for WYNN is also noteworthy at 2.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WYNN is $117.07, which is $7.63 above than the current price. The public float for WYNN is 96.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.38% of that float. The average trading volume of WYNN on March 01, 2023 was 2.68M shares.

WYNN) stock’s latest price update

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN)’s stock price has increased by 3.07 compared to its previous closing price of 105.14. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/28/22 that Wynn, Casino Stocks Rise on Macau License Renewals. One Risk Down, One to Go.

Analysts’ Opinion of WYNN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WYNN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for WYNN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WYNN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $101 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WYNN reach a price target of $91, previously predicting the price at $71. The rating they have provided for WYNN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 28th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to WYNN, setting the target price at $77 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

WYNN Trading at 11.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WYNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares surge +9.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WYNN rose by +1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.26. In addition, Wynn Resorts Limited saw 31.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WYNN starting from CAMERON-DOE JULIE, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $108.08 back on Feb 22. After this action, CAMERON-DOE JULIE now owns 65,970 shares of Wynn Resorts Limited, valued at $432,320 using the latest closing price.

Whittemore Ellen F, the EVP and General Counsel of Wynn Resorts Limited, sale 10,383 shares at $109.48 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Whittemore Ellen F is holding 71,342 shares at $1,136,731 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WYNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.97 for the present operating margin

+17.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wynn Resorts Limited stands at -11.28. Equity return is now at value 136.60, with -5.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.