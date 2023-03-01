An In-Depth Look at Sysco Corporation’s (SYY) Stock Performance

The stock of Sysco Corporation (SYY) has gone down by -2.92% for the week, with a -4.26% drop in the past month and a -13.74% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.89% for SYY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.39% for SYY stock, with a simple moving average of -8.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) Right Now?

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SYY is 1.09.

The public float for SYY is 506.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SYY on March 01, 2023 was 2.34M shares.

SYY) stock’s latest price update

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY)’s stock price has decreased by -1.49 compared to its previous closing price of 75.70. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.92% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYY

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYY reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for SYY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to SYY, setting the target price at $98 in the report published on May 26th of the previous year.

SYY Trading at -4.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares sank -4.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYY fell by -2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.01. In addition, Sysco Corporation saw -2.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYY starting from Talton Sheila, who sale 2,469 shares at the price of $77.24 back on Feb 02. After this action, Talton Sheila now owns 11,877 shares of Sysco Corporation, valued at $190,696 using the latest closing price.

Bertrand Greg D, the EVP of Sysco Corporation, sale 12,000 shares at $85.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that Bertrand Greg D is holding 40,931 shares at $1,020,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYY

Equity return is now at value 108.10, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sysco Corporation (SYY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.