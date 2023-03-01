An In-Depth Look at CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s (CBAY) Stock Performance

The stock of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) has seen a -0.25% decrease in the past week, with a 2.56% gain in the past month, and a 142.42% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.16% for CBAY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.03% for CBAY stock, with a simple moving average of 92.95% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CBAY is 0.28. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) is $11.78, which is $3.78 above the current market price. The public float for CBAY is 80.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.47% of that float. On March 01, 2023, CBAY’s average trading volume was 1.32M shares.

CBAY) stock’s latest price update

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY)’s stock price has increased by 2.04 compared to its previous closing price of 7.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.25% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBAY

The stock of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) has seen a -0.25% decrease in the past week, with a 2.56% gain in the past month, and a 142.42% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.16% for CBAY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.03% for CBAY stock, with a simple moving average of 92.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBAY stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CBAY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CBAY in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $9 based on the research report published on April 11th of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CBAY reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for CBAY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 04th, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to CBAY, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on July 31st of the previous year.

CBAY Trading at 15.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.16%, as shares sank -3.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +95.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBAY fell by -0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +365.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.23. In addition, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. saw 27.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBAY starting from Shah Sujal, who purchase 51,301 shares at the price of $1.95 back on Jun 06. After this action, Shah Sujal now owns 171,301 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., valued at $100,037 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBAY

Equity return is now at value -110.60, with -57.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.