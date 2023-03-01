Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.82.

The public float for FOLD is 251.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FOLD on March 01, 2023 was 2.09M shares.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD)’s stock price has increased by 0.08 compared to its previous closing price of 13.18. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 09/06/22 that Billionaire Joe Edelman’s biotech hedge fund hit with SEC charges for not disclosing SPAC conflicts

FOLD’s Market Performance

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) has seen a 2.41% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.81% gain in the past month and a 14.80% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.09% for FOLD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.96% for FOLD stock, with a simple moving average of 19.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FOLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FOLD stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FOLD by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for FOLD in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $14 based on the research report published on September 09th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FOLD reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for FOLD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 13th, 2022.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to FOLD, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on January 14th of the previous year.

FOLD Trading at 5.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares surge +3.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOLD rose by +2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +109.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.96. In addition, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. saw 8.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOLD starting from Crowley John F, who sale 6,044 shares at the price of $12.94 back on Feb 15. After this action, Crowley John F now owns 998,625 shares of Amicus Therapeutics Inc., valued at $78,217 using the latest closing price.

Crowley John F, the Executive Chairman of Amicus Therapeutics Inc., sale 147,316 shares at $13.11 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Crowley John F is holding 1,004,669 shares at $1,931,342 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOLD

Equity return is now at value -123.90, with -32.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.