AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) is above average at 18.89x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.53.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) is $185.00, which is $29.44 above the current market price. The public float for ABC is 162.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.86% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ABC on March 01, 2023 was 1.42M shares.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.68 compared to its previous closing price of 156.63. However, the company has experienced a -3.28% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/24/23 that Drug Distributor AmerisourceBergen to Change Name to Cencora

ABC’s Market Performance

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) has seen a -3.28% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.24% decline in the past month and a -7.24% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for ABC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.35% for ABC stock, with a simple moving average of 2.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABC stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ABC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ABC in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $185 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABC reach a price target of $169, previously predicting the price at $160. The rating they have provided for ABC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

ABC Trading at -4.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares sank -5.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABC fell by -3.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $158.82. In addition, AmerisourceBergen Corporation saw -6.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABC starting from COLLIS STEVEN H, who sale 10,499 shares at the price of $159.28 back on Feb 14. After this action, COLLIS STEVEN H now owns 257,967 shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation, valued at $1,672,281 using the latest closing price.

Krikorian Lazarus, the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of AmerisourceBergen Corporation, sale 5,711 shares at $155.82 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Krikorian Lazarus is holding 18,732 shares at $889,888 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.15 for the present operating margin

+3.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for AmerisourceBergen Corporation stands at +0.71.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.