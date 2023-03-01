Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) is 8.09x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALTO is 2.51. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) is $8.33, which is $5.41 above the current market price. The public float for ALTO is 70.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.21% of that float. On March 01, 2023, ALTO’s average trading volume was 790.09K shares.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 2.92. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ALTO’s Market Performance

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) has experienced a 1.74% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.88% drop in the past month, and a -19.56% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.56% for ALTO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.65% for ALTO stock, with a simple moving average of -24.24% for the last 200 days.

ALTO Trading at -4.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares sank -7.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALTO rose by +1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.19. In addition, Alto Ingredients Inc. saw 1.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALTO starting from NATHAN GILBERT E, who purchase 35,000 shares at the price of $2.71 back on Dec 16. After this action, NATHAN GILBERT E now owns 538,909 shares of Alto Ingredients Inc., valued at $94,850 using the latest closing price.

Gray Maria G, the Director of Alto Ingredients Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $2.73 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Gray Maria G is holding 27,292 shares at $13,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.41 for the present operating margin

+3.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alto Ingredients Inc. stands at +3.77. Equity return is now at value -3.60, with -2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.