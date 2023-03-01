Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.26.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) is $17.83, which is $2.25 above the current market price. The public float for ATEC is 68.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ATEC on March 01, 2023 was 937.09K shares.

ATEC) stock’s latest price update

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC)’s stock price has increased by 6.68 compared to its previous closing price of 14.81. however, the company has experienced a 10.18% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ATEC’s Market Performance

ATEC’s stock has risen by 10.18% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 24.02% and a quarterly rise of 66.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.44% for Alphatec Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.37% for ATEC stock, with a simple moving average of 65.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATEC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ATEC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATEC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $12 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATEC reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for ATEC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 12th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to ATEC, setting the target price at $12.50 in the report published on December 03rd of the previous year.

ATEC Trading at 22.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.12% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares surge +21.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATEC rose by +10.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +108.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.08. In addition, Alphatec Holdings Inc. saw 27.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATEC starting from Lish Scott, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $14.37 back on Feb 23. After this action, Lish Scott now owns 453,034 shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc., valued at $179,625 using the latest closing price.

Koning John Todd, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Alphatec Holdings Inc., sale 13,068 shares at $14.20 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Koning John Todd is holding 470,644 shares at $185,566 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.76 for the present operating margin

+53.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alphatec Holdings Inc. stands at -59.34. Equity return is now at value -575.40, with -29.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.28.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.