Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BIRD is $4.90, which is $2.04 above than the current price. The public float for BIRD is 95.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.63% of that float. The average trading volume of BIRD on March 01, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

BIRD) stock’s latest price update

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD)’s stock price has increased by 3.25 compared to its previous closing price of 2.77. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/25/22 that Not All Retailers Are Overstocked for the Holidays. They’re Discounting Anyway.

BIRD’s Market Performance

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) has experienced a 5.93% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.78% rise in the past month, and a 1.06% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.87% for BIRD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.11% for BIRD stock, with a simple moving average of -22.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIRD

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BIRD reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for BIRD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to BIRD, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

BIRD Trading at 8.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares surge +6.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIRD rose by +5.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.87. In addition, Allbirds Inc. saw 18.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIRD starting from Zwillinger Joseph, who sale 7,256 shares at the price of $2.75 back on Feb 23. After this action, Zwillinger Joseph now owns 0 shares of Allbirds Inc., valued at $19,954 using the latest closing price.

Zwillinger Joseph, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Allbirds Inc., sale 26,200 shares at $2.76 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Zwillinger Joseph is holding 0 shares at $72,312 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.85 for the present operating margin

+49.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allbirds Inc. stands at -16.35. Equity return is now at value -23.80, with -19.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.48.

Conclusion

In summary, Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.