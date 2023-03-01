Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL)’s stock price has increased by 5.67 compared to its previous closing price of 7.59. but the company has seen a 7.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) Right Now?

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.26x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) by analysts is $13.50, The public float for ASTL is 94.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.34% of that float. On March 01, 2023, the average trading volume of ASTL was 1.28M shares.

ASTL’s Market Performance

ASTL stock saw an increase of 7.51% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.75% and a quarterly increase of 20.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.24% for Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.55% for ASTL stock, with a simple moving average of 1.00% for the last 200 days.

ASTL Trading at 12.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.70%, as shares sank -2.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTL rose by +7.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.06. In addition, Algoma Steel Group Inc. saw 26.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.07 for the present operating margin

+39.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Algoma Steel Group Inc. stands at +22.54. Equity return is now at value 37.60, with 20.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.57.

Conclusion

To sum up, Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.