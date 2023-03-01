Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI)’s stock price has increased by 0.10 compared to its previous closing price of 10.17.

Is It Worth Investing in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) Right Now?

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 82.10x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is $12.31, which is $1.14 above the current market price. The public float for AGI is 390.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AGI on March 01, 2023 was 3.45M shares.

AGI’s Market Performance

AGI stock saw a decrease of 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.99% and a quarterly a decrease of 5.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.80% for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.52% for AGI stock, with a simple moving average of 19.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGI

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGI reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for AGI stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2022.

AGI Trading at -3.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares sank -7.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGI remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.51. In addition, Alamos Gold Inc. saw 0.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.72 for the present operating margin

+23.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alamos Gold Inc. stands at +4.52. Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.